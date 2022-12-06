Dycom Industries, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.7% Upside

Dycom Industries, Inc. found using ticker (DY) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 110 with the average target price sitting at 128.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 104.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 98.31. The market cap for the company is $2,602m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dycomind.com

The potential market cap would be $3,660m based on the market concensus.