Dyadic International – Consenus Indicates Potential 109.0% Upside

Dyadic International with ticker code (DYAI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11 with a mean TP of 12.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 109.0%. The day 50 moving average is 5.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $154m. Find out more information at: http://www.dyadic.com

Dyadic International, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. Dyadic International was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

