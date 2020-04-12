Dyadic International – Consenus Indicates Potential 108.7% Upside

Dyadic International found using ticker (DYAI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 12.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 108.7%. The day 50 moving average is 4.9 while the 200 day moving average is 5.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $160m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dyadic.com

Dyadic International, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. Dyadic International was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

