Dyadic International – Consensus Indicates Potential 131.6% Upside

Dyadic International with ticker code (DYAI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 and has a mean target at 11. With the stocks previous close at 4.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 131.6%. The day 50 moving average is 5.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.33. The company has a market cap of $146m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dyadic.com

Dyadic International, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. The company also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors. Dyadic International was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.