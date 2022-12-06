DXC Technology Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

DXC Technology Company found using ticker (DXC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 33.99. With the stocks previous close at 28.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day MA is 27.84 and the 200 day MA is 29.48. The company has a market cap of $6,297m. Company Website: https://www.dxc.technology

The potential market cap would be $7,416m based on the market concensus.