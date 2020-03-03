DX (Group) PLC 37% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

DX (Group) PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. DX (Group) PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 16 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.0% from today’s opening price of 11.68 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0.45 points and decreased 0.07 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 16.45 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 10 GBX.

DX (Group) PLC has a 50 day moving average of 12.90 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 12.91. There are currently 369,173,981 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 236,548. Market capitalisation for LON:DX is £68,841,815 GBP.

