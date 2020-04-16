DX (Group) PLC 115.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

DX (Group) PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. DX (Group) PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 14 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 115.4% from the opening price of 6.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0.4 points and decreased 6.75 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 16.45 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 6.3 GBX.

DX (Group) PLC has a 50 day moving average of 10.17 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 12.06. There are currently 573,681,792 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 661,063. Market capitalisation for LON:DX is £42,624,556 GBP.

