DURECT Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 142.1% Upside

DURECT Corporation with ticker code (DRRX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2.1 with the average target price sitting at 4.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 142.1%. The 50 day MA is 1.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.97. The company has a market cap of $386m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.durect.com

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase I and II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company’s oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sandoz AG; and Zogenix DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

