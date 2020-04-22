Duos Technologies Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 167.4% Upside

Duos Technologies Group found using ticker (DUOT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 167.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $16m. Find out more information at: http://www.duostechnologies.com

Duos Technologies Group, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies designs, develops, and delivers artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in North America. Its technology platforms used in its solutions include praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications; and centraco, an enterprise information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure in various industries, including transportation, retail, law enforcement, oil, gas, and utilities sectors. Its proprietary applications include Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal for the automated inspection of freight or transit railcars while in motion; Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner to inspect the undercarriage of railcars; Thermal Undercarriage Examiner; Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface for information consolidation, systems management, and communications; Tunnel and Bridge Security, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the security of critical tunnels and bridges; Virtual Security Shield, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the security of critical areas and buffer zones; and Facility Safety and Security, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the hardening or safety and resilience of facilities against natural or man originated threats for the protection of critical facilities. The company’s proprietary applications also comprise Remote Bridge Operation for remote control of draw bridges; Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms; Automated Logistics Information Systems; and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. In addition, it provides IT asset management services for data centers; and maintenance and technical support services. Duos Technologies Group was founded in 1990 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

