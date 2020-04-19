Duos Technologies Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 163.2% Upside

Duos Technologies Group with ticker code (DUOT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 163.2%. The 50 day MA is 4.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.97. The company has a market cap of $15m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.duostechnologies.com

Duos Technologies Group, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies designs, develops, and delivers artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in North America. Its technology platforms used in its solutions include praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications; and centraco, an enterprise information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure in various industries, including transportation, retail, law enforcement, oil, gas, and utilities sectors. Its proprietary applications include Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal for the automated inspection of freight or transit railcars while in motion; Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner to inspect the undercarriage of railcars; Thermal Undercarriage Examiner; Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface for information consolidation, systems management, and communications; Tunnel and Bridge Security, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the security of critical tunnels and bridges; Virtual Security Shield, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the security of critical areas and buffer zones; and Facility Safety and Security, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the hardening or safety and resilience of facilities against natural or man originated threats for the protection of critical facilities. The company’s proprietary applications also comprise Remote Bridge Operation for remote control of draw bridges; Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms; Automated Logistics Information Systems; and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. In addition, it provides IT asset management services for data centers; and maintenance and technical support services. Duos Technologies Group was founded in 1990 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

