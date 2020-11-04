Duos Technologies Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 341.2% Upside

Duos Technologies Group with ticker code (DUOT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 15. Now with the previous closing price of 3.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 341.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.79 while the 200 day moving average is 4.47. The market cap for the company is $13m. Visit the company website at: http://www.duostechnologies.com

Duos Technologies Group, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies designs, develops, and delivers artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in North America. Its technology platforms used in its solutions include praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications; and centraco, an enterprise information management system. It offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure in various industries, including transportation, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors. Its proprietary applications include Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal for the automated inspection of freight or transit railcars while in motion; Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner to inspect the undercarriage of railcars; Thermal Undercarriage Examiner; Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface for information consolidation, systems management, and communications; Pantograph Inspection System to inspect pantographs for the detection of depletion of carbon liners; Tunnel and Bridge Security, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the security of critical tunnels and bridges; Virtual Security Shield, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the security of critical areas and buffer zones; and Facility Safety and Security, a suite of intelligent technologies-based homeland security applications for the hardening or safety and resilience of facilities against natural or man originated threats for the protection of critical facilities. Its proprietary applications also comprise Remote Bridge Operation for remote control of draw bridges; Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms; Automated Logistics Information Systems; and Transit Rail Platform Analytics, as well as provides IT asset management services for data centers; and maintenance and technical support services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.