Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. found using ticker (DNKN) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 72 with a mean TP of 80.38. With the stocks previous close at 75.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 75.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.5. The market cap for the company is $6,258m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dunkinbrands.com

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin’ K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of March 30, 2019, it had 12,900 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.