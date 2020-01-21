Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. with ticker code (DNKN) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 72 calculating the average target price we see 80.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 78.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,494m. Company Website: http://www.dunkinbrands.com

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin’ K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of March 30, 2019, it had 12,900 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.