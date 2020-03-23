Dunkin’ Brands Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 87.4% Upside

Dunkin’ Brands Group with ticker code (DNKN) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 42 with a mean TP of 74.37. Now with the previous closing price of 39.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 87.4%. The 50 day MA is 67.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,572m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dunkinbrands.com

Dunkin’ Brands Group, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands. It also licenses Dunkin’ brand products sold in retail outlets, such as retail packaged coffee, Dunkin’ K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee; and distributes Baskin-Robbins ice cream products to international markets for sale in Baskin-Robbins restaurants and other retail outlets. As of December 28, 2019, it had 13,137 Dunkin’ restaurants and 8,160 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin’ Brands Group is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

