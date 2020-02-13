Don't Miss
Dunkin’ Brands Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Posted by: Amilia Stone 13th February 2020

Dunkin’ Brands Group found using ticker (DNKN) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 88 and 71 and has a mean target at 79.58. Now with the previous closing price of 75.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.81. The market cap for the company is $6,253m. Find out more information at: http://www.dunkinbrands.com

Dunkin’ Brands Group, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin’ K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of March 30, 2019, it had 12,900 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin’ Brands Group is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

