Dunkin’ Brands Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Dunkin’ Brands Group found using ticker (DNKN) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 71 and has a mean target at 79.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The day 50 moving average is 77.18 while the 200 day moving average is 77.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,302m. Company Website: http://www.dunkinbrands.com

Dunkin’ Brands Group, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin’ K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of March 30, 2019, it had 12,900 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin’ Brands Group is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

