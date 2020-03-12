Dunkin’ Brands Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Dunkin’ Brands Group with ticker code (DNKN) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 88 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 78.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The day 50 moving average is 74.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,917m. Find out more information at: http://www.dunkinbrands.com

Dunkin’ Brands Group, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands. It also licenses Dunkin’ brand products sold in retail outlets, such as retail packaged coffee, Dunkin’ K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee; and distributes Baskin-Robbins ice cream products to international markets for sale in Baskin-Robbins restaurants and other retail outlets. As of December 28, 2019, it had 13,137 Dunkin’ restaurants and 8,160 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin’ Brands Group is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

