Dunkin’ Brands Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

Dunkin’ Brands Group with ticker code (DNKN) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 88 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 79.5. Now with the previous closing price of 67.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.71. The market cap for the company is $5,566m. Company Website: http://www.dunkinbrands.com

Dunkin’ Brands Group, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands. It also licenses Dunkin’ brand products sold in retail outlets, such as retail packaged coffee, Dunkin’ K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee; and distributes Baskin-Robbins ice cream products to international markets for sale in Baskin-Robbins restaurants and other retail outlets. As of December 28, 2019, it had 13,137 Dunkin’ restaurants and 8,160 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin’ Brands Group is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

