Dunelm Group plc 9.2% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Dunelm Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DNLM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Dunelm Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 950 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.2% from the opening price of 870 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 165 points and decreased 268 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1450 GBX while the year low share price is currently 596.5 GBX.

Dunelm Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 958.93 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 964.44. There are currently 202,256,347 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 808,159. Market capitalisation for LON:DNLM is £1,743,662,040 GBP.

