Dunelm Group plc 3.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Dunelm Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DNLM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Dunelm Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 1070 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.9% from today’s opening price of 1114 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 43 points and increased 333.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1206 GBX while the year low share price is currently 669.16 GBX.

Dunelm Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 984.43 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 909.72. There are currently 201,981,036 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 606,148. Market capitalisation for LON:DNLM is £2,233,910,258 GBP.