Dunelm Group plc 21.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group plc with ticker (LON:DNLM) now has a potential upside of 21.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,620 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dunelm Group plc share price of 1,273 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 21.4%. Trading has ranged between 1,114 (52 week low) and 1,599 (52 week high) with an average of 336,690 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,603,842,085.

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm. The Company, through its platform, offers furniture, curtains and blinds, bedding, rugs and decors, and lighting. The Company’s business operates from approximately 152 out-of-town superstores, approximately five high streets, and provides multi-channel convenience through online, mobile, catalogue, telephone ordering and reserve and collect propositions. The Company’s online store features approximately 24,000 products. Dunelm (Soft Furnishings) Limited is the Company’s subsidiary.



You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter.

