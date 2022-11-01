Dunelm Group plc 21.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Dunelm Group plc with ticker (LON:DNLM) now has a potential upside of 21.3% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 1,130 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dunelm Group plc share price of 889 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 21.3%. Trading has ranged between 660 (52 week low) and 1,453 (52 week high) with an average of 761,775 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,805,411,000.



Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based homewares retailer that is focused on furniture market. The Company provides blinds, curtains, shutters and accessories fitting services and cafes. It has product offerings in homewares and furniture in more than 30 sub-categories, which are own brands. It provides curtains, roman blinds and cushions made in its own United Kingdom factory. The Company offers various brands, including Dorma, made to measure, Pausa and Fogarty. Dorma brand incudes bedding, curtains, cushions and homewares. Its made to measure service allows customers to create bespoke curtains, blinds, shutters and accessories. Its Pausa cafes serve customers, colleagues and local communities. Fogarty brand includes pillows and quilts. The Company services its customers through integrated digital and physical shopping channels. It offers customers to have shopping online and in stores, through dunelm.com and its store estate of about 175 out-of-town superstores.







