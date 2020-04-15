Dunelm Group plc 2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Citigroup

Dunelm Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DNLM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Dunelm Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 840 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.0% from the opening price of 857.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 72 points and decreased 253.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1450 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 596.5 GBX.

Dunelm Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,022.41 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 964.43. There are currently 202,256,347 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 813,593. Market capitalisation for LON:DNLM is £1,688,840,497 GBP.

