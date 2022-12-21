Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dunelm Group plc 16.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Dunelm Group plc with ticker (LON:DNLM) now has a potential upside of 16.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,130 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dunelm Group plc share price of 945 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.4%. Trading has ranged between 660 (52 week low) and 1,453 (52 week high) with an average of 358,760 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,932,059,754.

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based homewares retailer that is focused on furniture market. The Company provides blinds, curtains, shutters and accessories fitting services and cafes. It has product offerings in homewares and furniture in more than 30 sub-categories, which are own brands. It provides curtains, roman blinds and cushions made in its own United Kingdom factory. The Company offers various brands, including Dorma, made to measure, Pausa and Fogarty. Dorma brand provides bedding, curtains, cushions and homewares. Its made-to-measure service allows customers to create bespoke curtains, blinds, shutters and accessories. Its Pausa cafes serve customers, colleagues and local communities. The Fogarty brand includes pillows and quilts. The Company services its customers through integrated digital and physical shopping channels. It offers customers to have shopped online and in stores, through dunelm.com and its store estate of about 177 out-of-town superstores.



