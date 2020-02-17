Dunelm Group plc 10.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Dunelm Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DNLM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Dunelm Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1250 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.4% from the opening price of 1395 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 266 points and increased 569 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1450 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 696.56 GBX.

Dunelm Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,176.58 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 951.54. There are currently 202,201,410 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 589,486. Market capitalisation for LON:DNLM is £2,863,171,965 GBP.