Dun & Bradstreet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings found using ticker (DNB) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 29.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.85 and the 200 day MA is 25.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,322m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dnb.com

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility that allows small and medium sized businesses to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager to manage and automate credit decisioning and reporting. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions comprising D&B Compass, a cloud-based workflow management solution; D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate global KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. In addition, it offers sales and marketing solutions, such as D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Master Data to understand business relationships and leverage that intelligence in the organization; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Lattice, a customer data platform; D&B Audience Targeting that helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence, which turns web visitors into leads; and D&B Direct that delivers valuable customer insights into CRMs, marketing automation, and other marketing applications for on-demand business intelligence through an API. The company was founded in 1841 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is a subsidiary of Star Parent L.P.

