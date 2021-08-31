Dun & Bradstreet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.7% Upside

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings found using ticker (DNB) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 21 with a mean TP of 27.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.7%. The 50 day MA is 19.56 while the 200 day moving average is 21.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,880m. Find out more information at: http://www.dnb.com

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions comprising D&B Compass, a cloud-based workflow management solution; D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate global KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. In addition, it offers sales and marketing solutions, such as D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Master Data to understand business relationships and leverage that intelligence in the organization; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Lattice, a customer data platform; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence that turns web visitors into leads; and D&B Diiect that delivers valuable customer insights into CRMs, marketing automation, and other marketing applications for on-demand business intelligence through an API. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings was formerly a subsidiary of Star Parent L.P.