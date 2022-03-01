Dun & Bradstreet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.2% Upside

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings found using ticker (DNB) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 25.6. With the stocks previous close at 18.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,003m. Company Website: https://www.dnb.com

The potential market cap would be $11,300m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions comprising D&B Compass, a cloud-based workflow management solution; D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate global KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. In addition, it offers sales and marketing solutions, such as D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Master Data to understand business relationships and leverage that intelligence in the organization; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Lattice, a customer data platform; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence that turns web visitors into leads; and D&B Diiect that delivers valuable customer insights into CRMs, marketing automation, and other marketing applications for on-demand business intelligence through an API. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings operates as a subsidiary of Star Parent L.P.