Dun & Bradstreet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings found using ticker (DNB) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 16.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,848m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dnb.com

The potential market cap would be $7,312m based on the market concensus.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions, such as D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. It offers sales and marketing solutions, including D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Rev.Up ABX, an open and agnostic platform that aligns marketing and sales teams to deliver an optimal and coordinated buying; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence that turns web visitors into leads; and D&B Direct, an API-enabled data management solution that delivers valuable customer insights into CRMs, marketing automation, and other marketing applications for on-demand business intelligence. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.