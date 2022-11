Dun & Bradstreet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings with ticker code (DNB) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 16.18. With the stocks previous close at 14.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.01 and the 200 day MA is 15.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,218m. Find out more information at: https://www.dnb.com

The potential market cap would be $7,085m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions, such as D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. It offers sales and marketing solutions, including D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Rev.Up ABX, an open and agnostic platform that aligns marketing and sales teams to deliver an optimal and coordinated buying; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence that turns web visitors into leads; and D&B Direct, an API-enabled data management solution that delivers valuable customer insights into CRMs, marketing automation, and other marketing applications for on-demand business intelligence. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.