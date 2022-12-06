Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (DNB) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 16.18. Now with the previous closing price of 14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The day 50 moving average is 12.84 and the 200 day MA is 15.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,026m. Find out more information at: https://www.dnb.com

The potential market cap would be $6,965m based on the market concensus.