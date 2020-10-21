Duke Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Don't Miss
21st October 2020

Duke Realty Corporation found using ticker (DRE) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 39 and has a mean target at 42.69. With the stocks previous close at 38.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.29. The company has a market cap of $14,230m. Company Website: http://www.dukerealty.com

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

