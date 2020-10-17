Duke Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Duke Realty Corporation found using ticker (DRE) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 39 with a mean TP of 42.69. Now with the previous closing price of 38.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 37.99 and the 200 day moving average is 36.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,393m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dukerealty.com

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

