Duke Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Duke Realty Corporation with ticker code (DRE) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 41 calculating the mean target price we have 44.29. With the stocks previous close at 38.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 39.18 and the 200 day MA is 37.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,298m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dukerealty.com

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.