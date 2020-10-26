Duke Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Duke Realty Corporation found using ticker (DRE) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 39 with a mean TP of 42.69. Now with the previous closing price of 38.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day MA is 37.97 while the 200 day moving average is 36.47. The market cap for the company is $14,433m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dukerealty.com

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

