Duke Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Duke Realty Corporation with ticker code (DRE) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 54.79. With the stocks previous close at 50.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day MA is 50.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,628m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dukerealty.com

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

