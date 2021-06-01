Duke Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Duke Realty Corporation found using ticker (DRE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 48.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.34 and the 200 day moving average is 41.41. The market cap for the company is $17,422m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dukerealty.com

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.