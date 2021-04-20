Duke Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Duke Realty Corporation with ticker code (DRE) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 41 and has a mean target at 45.57. Now with the previous closing price of 44.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.75 while the 200 day moving average is 39.46. The market cap for the company is $16,756m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dukerealty.com

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.