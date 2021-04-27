Duke Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Duke Realty Corporation with ticker code (DRE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 41 calculating the mean target price we have 46.14. With the stocks previous close at 45.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day MA is 42.53 and the 200 day moving average is 40.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,969m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dukerealty.com

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.