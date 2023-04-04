Duke Energy Corporation (Holdin – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 11.4% Upside Potential

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Duke Energy Corporation (Holdin with ticker code (DUK) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 119 and 99 calculating the average target price we see $107.50. Now with the previous closing price of $96.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and the 200 day moving average is $100.85. The company has a market cap of $74,344m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.duke-energy.com

The potential market cap would be $82,845m based on the market consensus.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

