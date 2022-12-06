Duke Energy Corporation (Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Duke Energy Corporation (Holdin found using ticker (DUK) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 91 with the average target price sitting at 103.29. Now with the previous closing price of 99.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 94.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 104.74. The company has a market cap of $76,336m. Find out more information at: https://www.duke-energy.com

The potential market cap would be $79,228m based on the market concensus.