Duck Creek Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Duck Creek Technologies found using ticker (DCT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 34 calculating the mean target price we have 43.9. Now with the previous closing price of 45.23 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,055m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.duckcreek.com

Duck Creek Technologies operates a software as a service platform for the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

