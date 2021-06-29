Duck Creek Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Duck Creek Technologies found using ticker (DCT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 51.64. Now with the previous closing price of 43.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.06 and the 200 day moving average is 44.23. The market cap for the company is $5,778m. Visit the company website at: http://www.duckcreek.com

Duck Creek Technologies provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.