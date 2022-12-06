Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. found using ticker (DCT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 15.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,455m. Visit the company website at: https://www.duckcreek.com

The potential market cap would be $2,037m based on the market concensus.