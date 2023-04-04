DTE Energy Company – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 18.6% Upside Potential

DTE Energy Company with ticker code (DTE) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 144 and 120 calculating the average target price we see $129.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $109.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and the 200 day moving average is $118.38. The market cap for the company is $22,577m. Find out more information at: https://newlook.dteenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $26,778m based on the market consensus.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 697 distribution substations and approximately 451,900 line transformers. The company’s Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 21,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,352,000 service pipelines; and 1,316,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.