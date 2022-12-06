DTE Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

DTE Energy Company with ticker code (DTE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 139 and 118 calculating the mean target price we have 125.57. With the stocks previous close at 115.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 112.5 and the 200 day moving average is 125.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,098m. Company Website: https://newlook.dteenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $24,117m based on the market concensus.