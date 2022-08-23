DTE Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

DTE Energy Company with ticker code (DTE) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 149 and 130 calculating the mean target price we have 139.69. Now with the previous closing price of 136.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 126.66 and the 200 day moving average is 124.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,375m. Company Website: https://newlook.dteenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $27,063m based on the market concensus.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 698 distribution substations and 449,800 line transformers. The company’s Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,304,000 service pipelines; and 1,305,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company’s Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.