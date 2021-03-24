DT.TELEKOM AG NA – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

DT.TELEKOM AG NA found using the Ticker (DTE.DE) have now 27 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘buy’. The target price ranges between €19.60 and €13. so the average target price would be €17.04. With the stocks previous close at €16.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day MA is €15.35 and the 200 day moving average is €14.85. The market capitalisation for the company is €79b. Find out more information at: http://www.telekom.com

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 242 million mobile customers and 22 million broadband customers, as well as 27 million fixed-network lines. Deutsche Telekom AG has a collaboration with VMware, Inc. on cloud-based open and intelligent virtual RAN platform to bring agility to radio access networks for existing LTE and future 5G networks; and partnership with Microsoft to deliver high-performance cloud computing experiences. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.