DS Smith appoints Richard Pike as Group Finance Director and Executive Director￼

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has announced the appointment of Richard Pike to the Company’s Board as Group Finance Director and Executive Director with effect from Adrian Marsh’s retirement next summer. The final date of appointment will be confirmed and his election put to the September 2023 AGM for approval in the normal manner.

Richard has been Chief Financial Officer of Biffa plc, a UK sustainable waste management business, for the last four years and has enjoyed a highly successful career in finance, including a decade of leadership roles in manufacturing.

Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted that Richard is joining us at a very exciting time for DS Smith. Richard has an excellent track record as a CFO in manufacturing businesses and great experience in the recycling and sustainability sectors. He will play a central role in the next chapter of growth for the Company.”

Richard Pike said: “I am very proud to be joining DS Smith; a strong leader in the industry and a truly innovative brand in sustainability and the Circular Economy. The Company continues to grow across Europe and North America and I am very much looking forward to being part of it.”

There is no other information that is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Authority.

Iain Simm

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary