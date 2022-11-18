Twitter Linkedin Facebook

DS Smith appoints Richard Pike as Group Finance Director and Executive Director￼

DS Smith

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has announced the appointment of Richard Pike to the Company’s Board as Group Finance Director and Executive Director with effect from Adrian Marsh’s retirement next summer. The final date of appointment will be confirmed and his election put to the September 2023 AGM for approval in the normal manner.   

Richard has been Chief Financial Officer of Biffa plc, a UK sustainable waste management business, for the last four years and has enjoyed a highly successful career in finance, including a decade of leadership roles in manufacturing.

Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted that Richard is joining us at a very exciting time for DS Smith. Richard has an excellent track record as a CFO in manufacturing businesses and great experience in the recycling and sustainability sectors. He will play a central role in the next chapter of growth for the Company.”

Richard Pike said: “I am very proud to be joining DS Smith; a strong leader in the industry and a truly innovative brand in sustainability and the Circular Economy. The Company continues to grow across Europe and North America and I am very much looking forward to being part of it.”

There is no other information that is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Authority.

Iain Simm

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.