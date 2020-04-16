DropCar – Consenus Indicates Potential 2,757.1% Upside

DropCar found using ticker (DCAR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 12. With the stocks previous close at 0.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2,757.1%. The day 50 moving average is 0.52 and the 200 day MA is 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2m. Find out more information at: http://drop.car

DropCar provides automotive vehicle support, fleet logistics, and concierge services for consumers and automotive industries in the United States. The company offers Vehicle Assistance and Logistics (VAL) platform and mobile application (app) to assist consumers and automotive-related companies. Its VAL platform is a Web-based interface that facilitates service by coordinating the movements and schedules of trained valets who pick up and drop off cars at dealerships and customer locations; and app tracks progress and provides email and text notifications on status to dealers and customers. DropCar is based in New York, New York.

